ZTE Blade V40 Pro launched

ZTE has launched a new Android smartphone in Mexico, the ZTE Blade V40 Pro and the handset is powered by a Unisoc octa-core processor it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. The handset does not feature a microSD card slot,

The device features a 6.67-inch display that comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and if features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Other specifications on the new ZTE Blade V40 Pro include a 5100 mAh battery and 65W fast charging which is capable of charging the handset to 50% in just 15 minutes.

The device comes with a fingerprint scanner and it features a range of cameras, with three cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel wide-angle main camera, plus a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new ZTE Blade V40 Pro will be available in a choice of two different colrosm Auroa and Green, it will retail for $365. So far the handset is only launching in Mexico, there are no details on whether it is headed to more countries.

Source ZTE, GSM Arena

