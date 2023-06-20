ZTE Blade A72s smartphone gets official

ZTE is launching a new Android smartphone in Europe, the ZTE Blade A72s and the handset comes with a 6.75-inch display that features an HD+ resolution and a 90HZ refresh rate.

The handset is powered by an octa-core UNISOC T606 mobile processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, the device also comes with a microSD card slot in case you need some additional storage.

The new ZTE Blade A72s smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the back. On the front of the device, there is a 5-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel camera for taking photos and for recording videos, this is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The device also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features fast charging, and the handset comes in a choice of two colors, Skyline Blue and Space Gray, these can be seen in the photo above. The new ZTE Blade A72s smartphone is now available to buy in Europe and it retails for €170, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source ZTE, Gizmochina



