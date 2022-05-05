ZTE Axon 40 Ultra smartphone leaked

Details have been leaked about a new smartphone from ZTE, the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra. Some photos of the handset have appeared online along with a range of specifications.

The new ZTE Axon 40 Ultra smartphone will come with a 6.81-inch OLED display that will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2480 x 1116 pixels.

The handset will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it will also come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. There are expected to be a number of different RAM and storage options available.

The new Axon 40 Ultra will also come with a 4900 mAh battery and it will feature 80W fast charging, the device will come with a range of high-end cameras. There will be a single camera on the front of the handset and three rear cameras.

On the rear of the handset there will be a 64 megapixel Sony IMX787 main camera, a 64 megapixel Sony IMX787 ultra-wide camera and a 64 megapixel OmniVision OV64GB periscope camera. On the front of the device, there will be a16 megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The new ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is expected to be made official on the 9th of May, there will also be other devices in the range as well.

Source Playfuldroid

