ZTE Axon 20 5G with hidden selfie camera gets unboxed (Video)

The ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone launched recently, the device is one the first smartphones to feature an under display Selfie camera.

The selfie camera is designed to be hidden under the display when not in use, lets find out how this works in a new unboxing video from Unbox Therapy.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The handset comes with a 6.92 inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution, under the display is a 32 megapixel camera which is used for Selfies and video calls.

As we can see from the video the camera under the display is impressive and we can see other manufacturers like Apple and Samsung adopting this technology in the future which would allow them to remove the notches and punch holes on the front of their handsets.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals