ZTE Axon 20 5G gets durability tested (Video)

The new ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone launched last month, the device comes with an under the display Selfie camera.

Now we have a durability test for the handset from JerryRigEverything, the device is put through a number of tests including a scratch test, bend test and more.

As we can see from the video, the handset starts to display scratches at levels 6 and 7, this is in line with the majority of the handsets available today.

The device also did OK in the burn test and it also did OK in the bend test with no permanent damage.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

