ZTE Axon 20 5G available to pre-order from Today

The new ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone is now available to pre-order, the handset retails for $449 in the USA and for £419 in the UK.

The handset comes with a 6.92 inch OLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

Processing is provided by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup, This includes a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide and two 2 megapixels cameras.

You can find out more details about the new ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone over at the ZTE website at the link below, the device is now available to pre-order.

Source ZTE

