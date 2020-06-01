Geeky Gadgets

ZTE Axon 11 SE smartphone unveiled

ZTE has announced their latest Android smartphone, the ZTE Axon 11 SE and the handset comes with a 6.53 inch LCD display that features a FHD+ resolution.

The device is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor and it also comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

For storage there are two options, 1128GB and 256GB and the handset also features a 4,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

The ZTE Axon 11 SE comes with four cameras on the back, these include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the debvice there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies.

The new Axon 11 SE will retail for 1,998 yuan which is about $280 at the current exchange rate, it will be available in two colors, Aurora Charm Sea and Aurora Fantasy Night.

