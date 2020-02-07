ZTE Axon 10s Pro smartphone gets official

ZTE has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new ZTE Axon 10s Pro, the handset comes with a 6.47 inch AMOLED display.

The display on the handset features a Full HD resolution and the device is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship processor and it will come with a choice of 6GB or 12GB of RAM.

For storage you can choose from between 128GB or 256GB and the handset will come with Android 10, it also comes with 5G and a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the handset there is a triple camera setup with one 48 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel camera and one 20 megapixel camera.

The handset also comes with an under display fingerprint scanner and a 4000 mAh battery, as yet there are no details on a launch date or how much it will cost.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals