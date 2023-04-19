Zombicide White Death board game raises over $2 million on Kickstarter

Zombicide fans will be pleased to know that the current Kickstarter campaign for the latest board game in the series Zombicide White Death has raised over $2 million thanks to nearly 13,000 backers with still seven days remaining. The long-awaited sequel to Zombicide: Black Plague and Green Horde has finally arrived! Zombicide White Death is taking the medieval fantasy setting out into the cold, to the icy lands of a city known as Wintergrad. This new installment in the series also brings with it updated rules and new mechanics that will send a chill up our spines say the games creators at CMON.

As always there are plenty of stretch goals that have already been unlocked with new playable characters added at each stage. Early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $110 or £93 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Winter is upon us and its dark and cruel night brings forth dreadful menaces, worse than frostbite… Zombicide Medieval Fantasy is back! With new survivors, new zombies, new setting, and new rules! Scale the great walls to your advantage. Use the added height of the fortress walls to escape the Zombies’ grasp, dump cauldrons of hot tar onto enemies below, and gain superior line of sight! Arm yourself to the teeth. Command a retinue of guards to push back against the Zombie Horde and use unique Survivor skills to bolster their abilities. Melee Attack… From a distance. Cut down the Zombie horde with shiny new polearm-type weapons. Melee without ever having to get in close range!”

Zombicide White Death

“Freeze Zombies dead in their tracks! Draw on the surrounding icy elements and channel it towards your foes preventing them from taking any actions. Mind the ruin zones. The constant zombie siege has wrought devastation onto the lands. Crumbling buildings offer little to search for, yet remain challenging to shoot through. And stop the corruption! Necromancers send waves of corruption close to the beacon to steal its power and spawn zombies each time they activate. If the beacon gets corrupted, all hope is lost! And this is only the tip of the iceberg!”

If the Zombicide White Death crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the Zombicide White Death board game project check out the promotional video below.

“Based on past experience, we will be charging shipping after the Kickstarter concludes, based on the actual costs incurred to ship. We will collect this via our Pledge Manager after the campaign ends, using PayPal or Stripe. This is so we can be fair to all our backers as shipping is rarely one-size-fits-all, and also give you more promo goodies and possibly a choice of carrier options.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the board game, jump over to the official Zombicide White Death crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





