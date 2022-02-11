Zen Pen inspired by Japanese Zen gardens

Zen Pen is a new writing instrument inspired by Japanese Zen gardens and designed in collaboration with Zen monks to help you write your way to “mindfulness ” and a richer writing experience, say its creators.

“We wanted to create a tool that puts yourself in neutral gear by incorporating the wisdom of Zen in daily life in order to maintain mindfulness. Through collaboration with Zen monks and individuals on the front line of Japanese culture who stand by these concepts, we were able to create a pen that embodies the Zen philosophy.” Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched mindfulness project from roughly $115 or £83 (depending on current exchange rates).

Japanese inspired pen

“Because we remain in an online state, in which we constantly connect with people and pieces of information, it has become difficult to make the time to think alone quietly. Zen Pen was created based on the design concept of the Zen Garden (karesansui), which is an important place in Buddhist temples where Zen monks meditate. The design of this pen represents a Zen garden and is sure to become a reassuring partner that follows you along every step of the creative process. Use this pen to think offline, as the pen helps you question things deeply. Enhance your aesthetic sense, as it is built by stacking layers of sharpened thought on top of each other, and this sense of beauty will serve as the core for creation.”

If the Zen Pen crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Zen Pen Japanese Zen garden inspired pen project review the promotional video below.

“Additionally, for the ink, we selected 0.7mm Jetstream Prime ink, which is the highest-quality offering from Mitsubishi Pencil, the famous Japanese brand of writing instruments. It is oil-based, it offers comfort when writing due to its low viscosity and has a pure black color, explaining why it has won the adoration of ballpoint pen enthusiasts. This ink meets the international ISO 12757-2 G2 standards and is compatible with ink produced by the Parker Pen Company. Since its replacement cartridges can be easily obtained anywhere in the world, this pen can be used for generations.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Japanese Zen garden inspired pen, jump over to the official Zen Pen crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

