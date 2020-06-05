Zega worlds first smart, app-enabled walkaway cookware

A new range of cookware has been designed, offering the world’s first app enabled intelligent cookware that allows you to walk away while it cooks for you, saying its creators based in the United States. The cookware range is supports all stoves, gas, induction, electric, ceramic and halogen.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Zega Intelligent Cookware range which has taken to Indigogo this week and is now available at a 33% discount, with pledges available from $99 or roughly £78. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during August 2020.

“Zega is smart, app-enabled, walkaway cookware that does the cooking for you. Its patented double wall thermal insulated design and SmartControl technology heats in minutes and continues to cook safely for hours off the stove. Simply turn on the stove, add your ingredients and when it reaches the required temperature, switch off the stove and walk away.

Your food continues to cook off the stove, without gas or electricity, and then stays hot for hours. With the Zega App, you can choose from delicious recipes and remotely monitor your cooking so you’re no longer a slave to the kitchen. Of course Zega also functions as conventional cookware when required, is compatible with all stove types, is highly energy efficient and looks great.”

“Cook hearty soups, stews or your favourite pot roast, steam a basket of healthy, nutritious vegetables or grate fresh parmesan cheese over your favourite pasta. With the Zega App, you can choose from delicious, healthy recipes prepared by our expert chefs who have done all the thinking for you. SmartControl technology senses when Zega is ready to self-cook and notifies you when your food is ready.”

Source : Indiegogo

