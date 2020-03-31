Zalman CNPS20X heatsink now available $100

The Zalman CNPS20X heatsink is now available to purchase from online retailers priced at around $100. The new CPU cooler uses a 4D patented corrugated fin design and includes RGB lighting. The CPU heatsink supports both Intel and AMD processors and measures 6.8 x 5.5 x 7.2 inches.

Features of the Zalman CNPS20X heatsink include :

– Improved cooling performance by increasing the heat dissipation area 15% with the 4D stereoscopic corrugated cooling fin

– 350 individual airflow passages are formed to improve the straightness of the airflow

– Application of RDTH(Reverse Direct Touch Heatpipe), IHD(Interactive Heatpipe transfer Design) for excellent performance with minimum heat resistance

– 140mm Dual-Blade spider fans provide maximum cooling performance with unique RGB effect(ZALMAN Patent)

– Supports motherboard addressable RGB sync(3-Pin, 5V)

“The World’s Best CPU Cooler with 4D Patented Corrugated Fin Design 4D Stereoscopic Corrugated Cooling Fin Aluminum Heat Sink – Improved Cooling Performance by Increasing the heat dissipation area 15% with the 4D Stereoscopic Corrugated Cooling Fin”

Source : Fanless Tech : 3D News

