YouTube TV gets multiview feature

Google has announced that YouTube TV is getting a new Multi View feature, the feature will let you watch up to four streams at once, which is great for sports fans.

This new feature is coming to YouTube TV subscribers over the coming months, you can see more information below.

YouTube TV is home for sports fans and we want to ensure that we offer our members the best sports viewing experience on TV. Over the years, we’ve added features and partnerships that help bring viewers into their favorite games — like key plays, fantasy view, 4K streaming and soon, NFL Sunday Ticket. And now, just in time for March Madness, we’re launching early access for the ability for fans to watch multiple streams at once.

Just in time for March Madness, we’re launching early access for the ability for fans to watch multiple streams at once. During early access, some members will begin to see an option to watch up to four pre-selected, different streams at once in their “Top Picks for You” section. After selecting multiview, viewers will be able to switch audio and captions between streams, and jump in and out of a fullscreen view of a game. Multiview joins our suite of features for sports fans and we’re looking forward to continuing to improve the experience and introducing it to all YouTube TV subscribers over the next several months.

You can find out more details about this new Multi View feature for Google TV over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google





