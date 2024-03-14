YouTube TV Brings New Design and Features

Google is releasing a new version of YouTube on your TV and the new version of YouTube for larger screens comes with a range of new features that are designed to make it more engaging for viewers.

What users will be able to see on their TVs is a design solution that keeps the video front and center, but layers in the ability to access the features that make YouTube unique — all without interrupting the viewing experience.

During testing, users shared with us that they wanted the video to be smaller so they could better read comments while watching. And we hope this design enables users to engage more deeply with other features such as chapters, key plays and shopping, all directly on their TVs.

On the YouTube app on TV, viewers can use this new experience to read through comments and video descriptions, and in the next few days we’re also bringing this to our YouTube TV subscribers so they can explore Views without disrupting the game they’re watching.

You can find out full details about the new YouTube TV app and the new features that are coming to the app with this update over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google



