YouTube Music and Premium has 50 million paid subscribers

Google has revealed that YouTube Music and Premium now has 50 million paid subscribers, Google also said that it is the fastest growing music subscription service.

The YouTube subscription service was launched by Google under six years ago, YouTube Music costs $9.99 a month and YouTube Premium $11.99 a month.

It’s been almost 6 years since we kicked off our subscription journey at YouTube and today we’re excited to share the news that we’ve crossed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trialers. It’s an honor to build a membership that allows people to more deeply immerse themselves in music, learning, fashion, gaming, and more, all the while supporting the creators and artists that make it possible. Music and Premium subscriptions are key pillars of YouTube’s monetization, enabling unique content and communities to flourish.

We’ve got killer products in YouTube Music and YouTube Premium that deliver truly unique value to artists and creators and the best experience for music fans and video lovers. We’re in our own lane — there’s no other place where fans can get uninterrupted access to the largest and most diverse catalogue of music, artists and culture. We’re making it easy for music fans to go deep and find their thing — whether that’s on YouTube or the YouTube Music app.

You can find out more details about YouTube's plans for their paid subscription service at the link below.

Source YouTube

