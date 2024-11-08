You WON’T BELIEVE What’s in OxygenOS 15!

OxygenOS 15, the latest iteration of OnePlus’s Android-based operating system, has arrived, bringing with it a host of new features and improvements designed to elevate your smartphone experience. This update places a strong emphasis on customization options, AI-powered functionality, and refined animations, all of which contribute to OnePlus’s ongoing commitment to delivering a premium software experience to its users. One of the standout features in OxygenOS 15 is the enhanced lock screen customization. With this update, you have greater control over the appearance and layout of your lock screen. The introduction of depth effects and textile options allows you to fine-tune the positioning of text and clock elements, creating a more visually appealing and personalized look. Additionally, you can now seamlessly integrate your favorite photos directly onto the lock screen, adding a touch of individuality to your device. The video below from Beebom gives us a detailed look at the new features in OxygenOS 15.

Live Alerts: Stay Informed Without Clutter

Taking inspiration from the live activities feature found on iPhones, OxygenOS 15 introduces live alerts. This innovative feature enables you to stack alerts from up to three apps on a single screen, ensuring that you stay informed about important notifications without overwhelming your display. With live alerts, you can maintain a clutter-free interface while still having quick access to relevant information.

Seamless Photo Sharing and AI-Powered Enhancements

OxygenOS 15 also brings improvements to photo sharing and AI-driven features. The Oplus Connect app now assists seamless photo sharing between OnePlus devices and iPhones, making it easier to share your captured moments with friends and family. Moreover, the Gallery app has been enhanced with a range of AI-powered tools, including:

Unblur: Sharpen and clarify blurry images

Reflection Eraser: Remove unwanted reflections from photos

Detail Boost: Enhance the details and clarity of your images

These AI enhancements extend to the Notes app as well, offering improved organization capabilities and intelligent sentence completion suggestions, streamlining your note-taking experience.

Smoother Animations and Interface Refinements

OxygenOS 15 introduces Parallel Processing, a technology that enables smoother transitions and animations throughout the user interface. You’ll notice refined animations for quick settings, volume slider, and alert slider, contributing to a more polished and visually appealing experience. The split-style quick settings menu provides flexibility, allowing you to choose between the new layout or revert to the classic style based on your preferences.

Advanced Multitasking and Additional Enhancements

Multitasking receives a boost with the introduction of Open Canvas, a feature that enhances split-screen functionality for a more efficient and intuitive experience. OxygenOS 15 also brings support for live photos and holo audio, adding an extra layer of immersion to your media consumption. The update includes new icons and the return of the original calculator app, providing familiarity and convenience. While OxygenOS 15 offers numerous advancements, it’s worth noting that some Android 15 features, such as App Archival and Private Space, are not included in this release. Additionally, the presence of a non-removable phone manager app from ColorOS has raised concerns among some users.

Summary

Overall, OxygenOS 15 represents a significant step forward for OnePlus’s software offerings. With its focus on customization, AI-driven enhancements, and refined user experience, it has been praised as one of the best Android 15 skins available. However, OnePlus still faces the challenge of rebuilding user trust and addressing any lingering concerns to solidify its position as a top-tier smartphone manufacturer.

Source & Image Credit: Beebom



