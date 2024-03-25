Spotify Miniplayer Launched For Desktop Premium Users

Spotify is launching a new player for desktop users who are Premium subscribers called Spotify Miniplayer and the feature has been available on both Microsoft’s Windows Platform and Apple’s macOS platform.

The Miniplayer is like that super cool friend who knows exactly how to keep the party going, whether you’re all about music or can’t get enough of podcasts. It’s got this fantastic balance of video and audio content and even throws in a picture-in-picture mode for those video podcasts you can’t miss. Picture this: you’re working on something important, but you also want to catch up on your favorite show. The Miniplayer has got you covered. Its video player is not just slick; it’s also resizable and floats on top of your other apps, so you can keep an eye on your show without it getting in the way of your work.

But here’s the kicker: this little gadget is designed to make your life easier. You know how it can be a bit of a hassle to switch between tracks or podcasts on the main Spotify window? Well, the Miniplayer makes that a breeze. It’s all about enhancing your listening experience without any fuss. You can dive into your playlists or explore new podcasts without any distractions, managing your queue, repeating your favorite jams, or tweaking your library with just a click. And the best part? You don’t even have to open the main app to do all this.

You can find out more details about the new Spotify Miniplayer feature for Desktop over at Spotify at the link below, the feature is only available for premium subscribers at the moment.

Source Spotify



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals