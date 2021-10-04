You can unlock the Elder Scrolls Online Deadlands DLC for free

Sony has announced that players of Elder Scrolls Online can unlock the Elder Scrolls Online Deadlands DLC for free.

Players of the game can unlocked the DLC for free by playing the Bounties of Blackwood event which is now live, more details below.

The Bounties of Blackwood in-game event is now live, allowing you and your fellow players earn bonus rewards when delving into the Blackwood Chapter zone. During this in-game event, in addition to bonus rewards for adventuring in the zone, each time you earn the Blackwood Pathfinders achievement, you add to the community’s progression on the Bounties of Blackwood meter, unlocking unique collectibles and free access to the upcoming Deadlands DLC.

Once the event is over, all unlocked rewards (note: Deadlands is playable November 16) will be available to be claimed in the in-game Crown Store by Blackwood Chapter owners. Ready to explore Blackwood and earn these fantastic rewards? Here’s some quick tips on how to get started unlocking the Blackwood Pathfinder achievement:

Check Your Achievements: You can check your achievement progress from your Journal UI. Simply navigate to your Journal, then select Achievements, select Blackwood, and find the Pathfinder Achievement under Exploration.

You can check your achievement progress from your Journal UI. Simply navigate to your Journal, then select Achievements, select Blackwood, and find the Pathfinder Achievement under Exploration. Work With the #ESOFam: There’ll be a lot of your fellow players also seeking out the various locations required to unlock the Blackwood Pathfinder achievement. Reach out and see if they can help you find your way — some might even take you there.

There’ll be a lot of your fellow players also seeking out the various locations required to unlock the Blackwood Pathfinder achievement. Reach out and see if they can help you find your way — some might even take you there. Be Prepared for Action : While the Pathfinder achievement’s striking locales are beautiful, screenshot-worthy locations, Blackwood is a dangerous part of Tamriel, so before you set out, be sure to equip your best gear and consumables in case of trouble.

: While the Pathfinder achievement’s striking locales are beautiful, screenshot-worthy locations, Blackwood is a dangerous part of Tamriel, so before you set out, be sure to equip your best gear and consumables in case of trouble. Harvest and Loot Everything : In addition to the goods you can unlock by getting the Pathfinder achievement, there’s also bonus rewards you can earn by completing Daily Quests, looting monsters, or harvesting resource nodes, so keep an eye out.

: In addition to the goods you can unlock by getting the Pathfinder achievement, there’s also bonus rewards you can earn by completing Daily Quests, looting monsters, or harvesting resource nodes, so keep an eye out. Earn the Achievement on Other Characters : The Blackwood Pathfinder achievement can be earned by each of your characters, so you can earn it multiple times to further the community’s progress even more.

: The Blackwood Pathfinder achievement can be earned by each of your characters, so you can earn it multiple times to further the community’s progress even more. Note that you can only participate in this in-game event and receive its rewards if you have access to The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood — as it so happens, ESO’s latest Chapter is now on sale on the PlayStation Store at up to 50% off.

You can find out more information about the Elder Scrolls Online Deadlands DLC over at the PlayStation Blog at the link below. The new Deadlands DLC will be playable from the 16th of November 2021.

Source PlayStation Blog

