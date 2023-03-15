Yellow iPhone 14 lands on Virgin Mobile

The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is now available with the mobile carrier Virgin Mobile.

The handset is available on a range of different plans with the carrier and prices for the device start at £33.50 a month.

Virgin Mobile is excited to offer the new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more colour choices to the iPhone 14 line-up. Beautifully designed and built to last, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and incredible battery life — with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.1 Both models include a dual-camera system for stunning photos and videos, the powerful A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, superfast 5G, and innovative safety capabilities including Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite. The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are now available to order.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch2 iPhone 14 Plus feature a durable aerospace- grade aluminium design that is water-and dust-resistant,3 with a Ceramic Shield front cover that is tougher than any other smartphone glass, protecting iPhone from common spills and accidents. A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU brings powerful, pro- level performance to iPhone 14, enabling faster speeds for demanding workloads and even smoother graphics for video apps and high-performance gaming — all while delivering incredible battery life, with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.1 iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature an impressive 12MP Main camera with a larger sensor for gorgeous photo and video capture, and an Ultra-Wide camera to get unique perspectives, along with video features like Action mode and Cinematic mode. Both models come in six beautiful colours — midnight, blue, starlight, purple, red4, and now, yellow, and include a gorgeous Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology, along with Dolby Vision.

You can find out more details about the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro over at Virgin Mobile at the link below.

Source Virgin Mobile





