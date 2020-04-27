Yeeuu S1 is the worlds most advanced smart Lock

Yeeuu Tech has created a new smart lock which they say is currently the “world’s most advanced“, providing eight access methods remote manage permissions, check-in log and more. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the S1 smart lock available from Indiegogo with early bird pledges available from $159 offering a massive 36% saving of the recommended retail price of $249, which will take effect once the crowdfunding campaign comes to an end.

“The S1 smart lock comes in 3 different configurations that fit any door and home. It features 8 smart access methods for convenience and versatility. Combined with the optional Wi-Fi bridge, you can remotely manage permissions and users or check the access logs in-app from anywhere. Approved by multiple international standards and regulations, S1 provides industry-leading safety performance with a tamperproof all-in-one structure and bank-level encryption built-in, to protect your home and properties 24/7.”

Features of the S1 smart lock include :

– Permanent Password – Works as an admin password or for immediate family members.

– Dynamic Password – Is valid for 5 minutes and useful for visitors to a store or property.

– Virtual Password – Combine any digit with the right password for added security, to prevent any possible peep.

– Temporary Password – Highly versatile method to set entry time periods by minutes, hours, and dates. Such as: valid from 10:05 am – 11:30 for a specific date or each Monday in a set period. It is an excellent method for employees, service people, or Airbnb guests.

Source :Indiegogo

