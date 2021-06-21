Yahoo Mobile is shutting down

Yahoo Mobile has announced that it is shutting down, the mobile service was a prepaid mobile carrier which was part of Verizon Wireless.

The news of the service shutting down was announced on the company’s website and you can see more information on this below.

We’re sad to announce that Yahoo Mobile will be shutting down soon. The good news? We have an amazing option for our members looking to continue receiving the wireless service they already know and love! We’d suggest you check out Visible because Visible and Yahoo Mobile have a lot more in common than you think!

Existing members still have service for this billing cycle and the ability to renew for one more month. We sent our existing members an email on June 17 and we’ll continue to update this page with additional information as needed.

The company is offering its customers to switch to Visible which is another mobile service also provided by Verizon wireless. So the switch should be easy for customers and they should get a similar service to the Yahoo Mobile service.

You can find out more information about the Yahoo Mobile service shutting down over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Yahoo, Fierce Wireless

