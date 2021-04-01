Verizon 3G network shutting down on December 31, 2022



Verizon has this week confirmed that they will be shutting down the Verizon 3G network on December 31, 2022. The news is not new as Verizon has been publicly stating they will actively decommission the 3G CDMA network at the end of 2020, although due to the corona pandemic this is now been delayed until the end of 2022. The delay has been put in place to “care for our customers and give them every effort to minimize disruptions to their service as they move to newer and more advanced technologies” says Verizon.

“We worked for the past several years to help those who still have 3G devices transfer to devices capable of accessing the 4G LTE or 5G networks and continue to actively work with remaining 3G customers to migrate them to new devices and technology. As a result of those efforts, we can now report that more than 99% of our customers are using the enhanced features of 4G LTE or 5G, with less than 1% still accessing the 3G network.”

“We’ve already communicated to customers that we are no longer allowing devices that are not 4G LTE capable to be activated on our network, so the focus now is the smooth migration of the remaining 3G devices in the market onto 4G LTE or 5G capable products and services. Additionally, we’ve already developed migration plans with most of our business customers to ensure any 3G devices they have in vehicles and equipment have been migrated to 4G LTE or 5G technology as soon as possible.”

“Customers who still have a 3G device will continue to be strongly encouraged to make a change now. As we move closer to the shut off date customers still accessing the 3G network may experience a degradation or complete loss of service, and our service centers will only be able to offer extremely limited troubleshooting help on these older devices.”

Verizon will turn off the last of the 3G CDMA network on December 31, 2022 and the company has stated that this date will not be extended again. The news has been communicated this week to provide customers plenty of time to complete their migration to alternative networks.

Source : Verizon

