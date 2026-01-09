Xtand Draws a Crowd at CES 2026 With a New Vision for Intelligent Knee Support

At CES 2026, where attention is hard-won and novelty is everywhere, Xtand managed to do something increasingly rare: stop people mid-stride. Throughout the show, the brand’s booth in the North Hall stayed active and energized, with attendees lining up to test its new Intelligent Patella Strap—a compact, AI-powered knee support designed to move beyond traditional compression gear.

From early media walk-throughs to afternoon demos, the booth felt more like a training space than a static display. Visitors stepped onto treadmills, dropped into squats, and worked through lunges while wearing the strap, drawing steady crowds curious to see how a knee brace could actively respond to movement in real time rather than simply hold the joint in place.

A Keynote Framing the Future of Wearable Intelligence

The launch event opened with a keynote from Prof. Yu Sun, a robotics and biomechanics expert, who set the tone by situating Xtand’s work within a larger shift toward human–machine collaboration. His presentation focused on how wearable intelligence is evolving—from passive devices that resist movement to adaptive systems that interpret intention and respond dynamically.

Rather than treating the knee as a rigid hinge, Prof. Sun explained, the next generation of wearables must understand motion patterns, load changes, and real-world use cases. That framing helped contextualize Xtand’s approach: an intelligent patella strap that operates continuously in the background, adjusting support as movement changes rather than forcing the body to conform to static pressure.

The keynote provided a clear bridge between academic research and consumer-ready application, giving attendees a framework for understanding why this small, lightweight device represents a meaningful shift in knee support technology.

Inside the Booth: Real Movement, Real-Time Response

That theory quickly turned into practice on the show floor. Throughout the day, attendees tested the Intelligent Patella Strap during walking, jogging, squats, and functional exercises. The strap’s AI-driven system uses motion recognition to detect knee activity and adjust internal air pressure dynamically—delivering support only when needed, and relaxing when it isn’t.

What stood out was how natural the experience appeared. Testers moved freely, without the stiffness or over-compression common in traditional knee braces. Several users commented on how “invisible” the strap felt during motion, even as it actively responded to changes in speed, depth, and load.

The demonstrations drew consistent attention from passersby, with media and creators stopping to film live tests and ask follow-up questions about accuracy, response time, and everyday use. By the end of the launch window, the booth had become a hub of hands-on experimentation—an environment where wearable intelligence wasn’t just explained, but felt.

For Xtand, the CES debut was more than a spectacle but really showed how intelligent support can integrate naturally into movement, training, and daily life. Judging by the crowds, the conversations, and the constant motion at the booth, the message landed.



