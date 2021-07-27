xScreen portable Xbox monitor passes $100,000 in funding

Xbox gamers looking for a small portable Xbox monitor that can be easily transported and attached to your existing Xbox Series S console may be interested in the aptly named xScreen. The unique Xbox monitor has raised over $100,000 via Kickstarter thanks to over 670 backers with still 10 days remaining. xScreen transforms your Xbox Series S into a laptop form factor that can be easily transported and used anywhere there is a power outlet.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $188 or £139 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the xScreen campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the xScreen Xbox monitor project play the promotional video below.

“With the release of Microsoft’s Xbox Series S, we saw an opportunity to create a portable full-power console due to its small form factor. The xScreen Xbox monitor has an integrated design that connects to the Xbox Series S with a removable folding screen and included speakers providing a laptop like experience on a console. Unlike previous solutions, due to the small form factor, the xScreen + Xbox Series S can easily be transported in any standard backpack. “

“We developed xScreen Xbox monitor so that we could keep gaming when the big screen at home is not available or when we are visiting friends, going on holiday or anywhere else we want to still play full-power console games away from a fixed screen. The xScreen’s unique patent pending attachment connects directly into the HDMI and USB ports on the Xbox Series S. The USB powers the xScreen while the HDMI provides the screen and audio signal. The only cable required is the original power cable that came with the Xbox Series S.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Xbox monitor, jump over to the official xScreen crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

