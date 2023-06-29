Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R gets official

Xiaomi has launched a new Android smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R and the handset comes with a 6.79-inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and there is a choice of 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and 12*GB or 256GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and the handset comes with 18W fast charging, it also comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device, and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset there is a 5-megapixel camera that has been designed for taking selfies and making video calls, on the back there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and also a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The device comes in a choice of three colors, Time Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky Fantasy and pricing for the handset starts at CNY 999 which is about $140, this is for the model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Source GSM Arena



