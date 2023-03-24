Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series launched in Europe

Xiaomi has announced that it is launching its Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones in Europe. The range will include the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, and Redmi Note 12.

The top model comes with some impressive specifications including a 200 megapixel camera, all models have a 120Hz 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

Building upon the incredible success of Redmi Note 11 Series, Redmi Note 12 Series once again delivers remarkable enhancements to the features that matter most to its fans. These upgrades include the camera system, battery life, charging speed and user-friendly design, all offered at an exceptional value. With the global launch of Redmi Note 12 Series, Xiaomi is demonstrating once again its commitment to making high-end smartphone features accessible to more people in the world. Also announced today is Redmi Watch 3, a stylish new smartwatch featuring a bright and clear display, various sports and health functions, and accurate multi-system GPS connectivity.

The headline-maker in Redmi Note 12 Series is Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G¹ with its powerful triple camera system. Featuring a flagship-level 200MP main camera with OIS, an ultra-wide camera and a macro camera, the top-of-the-line device aims to redefine photography for the upper mid-range smartphone segment. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G also offers a great photography experience, offering a large, powerful IMX766 sensor with OIS, ultra-wide and macro cameras for impressive shots even in low-light scenarios. With powerful AI software algorithms, elevated image processing speeds and other useful utility features further complete the overall camera usage experience.

You can find out more details about the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series over at Xiaomi at the link below, the Redmi Note 12 5G starts at €299 and the Redmi Note 12 starts at €199, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+5G starts at €99, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G starts at €399.

Source Xiaomi





