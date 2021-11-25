Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G smartphone unveiled

Xiaomi has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G, and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch Full HD+ LCD display that has a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 mobile processor and the handset comes with two RAM and storage options.

You can either have 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, the device also comes with MIUI 12.5 which is based on Android 11.

The new Redmi Note 11 4G smartphone comes with a range of cameras, including a single front-facing camera and three rear cameras.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera which is designed for video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel wide camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB-C.

The handset will come in a choice of three different colors, white, black, and a gradient option, and pricing starts at CNY999 for the 4GB model which is about $155, and CNY1,099 which is about $170 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

