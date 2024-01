Xiaomi Redmi Buds 5 headphones launched

Xiaomi has launched its latest wireless headphones, the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 5, they were announced along with the new Xiaomi Redmi Watch 4 smartwatch and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Series of smartphones.

Designed to provide enhanced audio experience, Redmi Buds 5 features up to 46dB ANC with three modes that cover with a wide range of background noise. Additionally, three transparency modes¹⁵ allow users hear more of what they want and less of what they don’t. Redmi Buds 5 support up to 10 hours of continuous listening and up to 40 hours of use when paired with its charging case.¹⁴ These earbuds are available in three colors: Black, White, or Sky Blue. The case comes with a matte exterior and a glossy interior with attractive light strip design.

Redmi Buds 5 series supports use of Xiaomi Earbuds app, which is compatible with a variety of smartphone brands. With this app, you can experience extended functionality such as personalized noise cancellation, intelligent ambient-adaptive noise cancellation, customized EQ tuning, and built-in immersive sound, etc.¹⁶

You can find out more details about the new Xiaomi Redmi Buds 5 headphones over at the Xiaomi website at the link below, the headphones will come ion a choice of colors including Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Aurora Purple and the will retail for $78.

Source Xiaomi



