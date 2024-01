Xiaomi Redmi Watch 4 smartwatch launched

As well as the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 range of smartphones, Xiaomi also added a new smartwatch to its lineup with the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Watch 4 and the device comes with a 1.97-inch AMOLED display.

The new Redmi Watch 4 is equipped with a square ultra-large 1.97″ AMOLED display for a more satisfying smartwatch experience. This latest edition is also the largest square form-factor Redmi smartwatch, delivering a more comprehensive viewing experience at just one glance. Redmi Watch 4’s exquisite design incorporates an aluminum alloy middle frame, and is the first Redmi smartwatch withan easy to operate stainless-steel OTS rotating crown. For even more convenience, Redmi Watch 4 features the all-new quick release mechanism for changing straps.

Redmi Watch 4 is equipped with an upgraded 4-channel PPG sensor for improved accuracy for heart rate⁷ and blood oxygen monitoring⁸. Users have a choice of more than 150 sports modes, including six automatically recognized activities. Advanced features include Bluetooth® calling⁹ that allows users to answer calls by raising their hand and tapping. It is available with either a Silver Grey or Obsidian Black bezel plus a matching strap, or a choice of Pastel Purple, Dark Cyan, or Mint Green colored straps.

You can find out more information about the new Xiaomi Redmi Watch 4 smartwatch over at the Xiaomi website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing or a release date.

