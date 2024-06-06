Xiaomi Redmi 13 Smartphone Gets Official

The highly anticipated Xiaomi Redmi 13 smartphone has officially been unveiled, bringing an impressive array of features and specs that will delight tech enthusiasts and casual users alike. Here’s an in-depth look at what you can expect from this new release.

Body and Design

The Xiaomi Redmi 13 boasts a sleek and modern design with dimensions of 168.6 x 76.3 x 8.3 mm, making it comfortable to hold and use. Weighing in at 205 grams, it has a solid yet balanced feel. The phone features a glass front and back with a plastic frame, providing a premium look and feel. Additionally, it is equipped with IP53 dust and splash resistance, ensuring durability in various environments.

Display

You’ll be pleased to know that the Xiaomi Redmi 13 comes with a vibrant 6.79-inch IPS LCD display. The screen offers a 90Hz refresh rate and 550 nits brightness in high-brightness mode, delivering smooth visuals and good outdoor visibility. The 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution ensures sharp and clear images, and the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, adding an extra layer of durability.

Performance

Running on Android 14 with HyperOS, the Xiaomi Red 13 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G91 Ultra chipset, built on a 12nm process. The octa-core CPU, comprising 2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 and 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, ensures robust performance for multitasking and daily use. The Mali-G52 MC2 GPU handles graphics-intensive tasks smoothly, making this phone a reliable companion for gaming and media consumption.

Memory and Storage

When it comes to storage, the Xiaomi Redmi 13 offers several options to fit your needs:

128GB with 6GB RAM

128GB with 8GB RAM

256GB with 8GB RAM

It also includes a microSDXC card slot (shared with the SIM slot) for expandable storage, giving you the flexibility to add more space as needed.

Camera Capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the Xiaomi Redmi 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear:

A 108 MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture, 1/1.67″ sensor size, and PDAF for fast focusing.

A 2 MP macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture for close-up shots.

The main camera supports LED flash and HDR, and it can record videos at 1080p at 30fps. The front-facing camera is a 13 MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.5 aperture, also capable of HDR and 1080p video recording at 30fps, making it perfect for selfies and video calls.

Audio and Connectivity

The Xiaomi Redmi 13 doesn’t skimp on audio quality, featuring a loudspeaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Connectivity options include:

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band

Bluetooth 5.4 with A2DP and LE support

GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and BDS for positioning

NFC (market/region dependent)

Infrared port

FM radio

USB Type-C for charging and data transfer

Additional Features

For added security, the Xiaomi Redmi 13 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, along with an accelerometer and compass for various applications. The phone also features virtual proximity sensing, enhancing the user experience during calls and other interactions.

Battery and Charging

A robust 5030 mAh non-removable battery powers the Xiaomi Redmi 13, ensuring long-lasting usage. The device supports 33W wired charging, allowing you to quickly recharge and get back to your activities.

The Xiaomi Red 13 offers a comprehensive package with its impressive display, powerful performance, versatile camera system, and robust battery life. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or looking for a reliable smartphone for everyday use, the Xiaomi Redmi 13 is designed to meet your needs with style and efficiency.

Source Xiaomi, GSM Arena



