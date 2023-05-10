Xiaomi Poco F5 and F5 Pro smartphones launched

Xiaomi is launching its Poco F5 and Poco F5 smartphones globally and the handsets are now available to order, Xiaomi launches new Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro, both handsets will be available in an early bird deal.

The Poco F5 will be available for £379 until the 16th of May 2023 and the Poco F5 Pro will be available for £499 until the 16th of May, it comes with an extra £20 off with the code NEWPOCO.

POCO F5 is next level in performance, it’s the first-ever smartphone to launch in global markets with a Snapdragon® 7+ Gen 2 chipset. It has achieved an Antutu score of 969,903, a 31% increase on the previous generation, and a testament to its uncompromising 5G Qualcomm chipset performance for the smoothest experience, so you can forget about stuttering or lag1. The device has everything you need to power through heavy processing and entertainment needs even when multitasking – watch streaming videos and effortlessly switch to playing mobile games. And to keep your phone from overheating, POCO presents LiquidCool Technology 2.0, its latest design high-efficient Vapor Chamber with steam channels that improve heat dissipation ability by 35%2. It means this device stays cool even when playing intense games like PUBG MOBILE and Genshin Impact.

Poco F5 Key Specifications:

67W charging

64MP camera

6.67-inch 120Hz display AMOLED DotDisplay

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2

MIUI 14

Poco F5 Pro Key Specifications

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

6.67 -inch WQHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED DotDisplay

67W wired charging + 30W wireless

64MP camera

MIUI 14

You can find out more information about the new Poco F5 and F5 Pro smartphones over at the Xiaomi website at the link below, both handsets are now available to order.

Source Xiaomi





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals