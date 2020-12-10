Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite unveiled

Xiaomi has added a new smartwatch to its range with the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, the device comes with a 1.4 inch display with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels.

The new Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite comes with a 230 mAh battery that will give you up to nine days of usage and it can be fully charged in two hours.

The device comes with 120 watch faces and these can be customized, it comes with a range of fitness trackers including a heart rate, sleep monitoring and it supports a range of sports.

The Mi Watch Lite will come in a choice of colors including pink, blue, black, ivory and olive and it will retail for CNY 299 which is about $45.

Source Mi, GSM Arena

