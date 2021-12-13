Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra gets durability tested

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone launched last month and no9w we get to find out how durable the handset is and a new video from JerryRigEverything.

The video below puts the Mi 11 Ultra through a range of durability tests, this includes a bend test, burn test, and of course a scratch test on the display.

As we can see from the video the handset did OK in the scratch test with scratches showing on the device at levels 6 and 7.

The handset also did fine in the burn test with no permanent damage to the display, the handset also managed to pass the bend test, so overall it passed the durability tests.

As a reminder, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra smartphone comes with a 6.81-inch display that features a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The Mi 11 Ultra comes with a range of high-end cameras, this includes a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for Selfies and video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

