Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite 5G launched in the UK

Xiaomi are launching two new smartphones in the UK, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite 5G and the device will be available to order from today.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G will retail for £399 in the UK and it will be available from MI.com, Amazon and Vodafone.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be available from £1,199 and it will be available from a range of retailers including Mi, Amazon and Vodafone.

Mi 11 Ultra is a powerful piece of kit that redefines smartphone photography and videography with its rear camera array composed of three pro-grade cameras that rival professional DSLR’s. These, combined with dual displays, SOUND BY Harman Kardon, turbo charging and the powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 mobile platform, pushes the boundaries of smartphone capabilities and will allow anyone to turn their hand at professional-level film directing and photography.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G is an incredibly thin, lightweight and elegant smartphone that’s jam-packed with features, including an impressive 64MP triple camera. It packs a punch being the world’s first mobile device using Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 780G and is available in a range of colours, including pastel hues that are perfect for the post-lockdown spring and summer look. To mark the sleek Mi 11 Lite 5G’s UK launch, Xiaomi partnered with celebrated fashion designer David Koma who created three exclusive one-off outfits inspired by the smartphone.

You can find out more details about the new Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite 5G smartphone over at their website at the link below.

Source Mi

