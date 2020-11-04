Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite up for pre-order at Vodafone

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite are now available to pre-order from Vodafone, prices for the MI 10T Pro will start at £39 a month with £29 up front.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite will start at £38 a month with £29 up front, you can see some of the contracts available below.

Vodafone Unlimited Max: £51 per month (£19 upfront cost) for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and £55 per month (no upfront cost) for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. This plan gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology, such as live virtual reality, watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time.

Vodafone Unlimited: £46 per month (£19 upfront cost) for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and £50 per month (no upfront cost) for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. This plan offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps, making it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

Vodafone Unlimited Lite: £42 per month (£19 upfront cost) for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and £46 per month (no upfront cost) for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. This plan offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps and is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.

You can find out more details about the new Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite smartphones over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

