Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite launched in the UK

Xiaomi have launched a new smartphone in the UK, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and it is being offered at a lower price until next week.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is available from the 26th of Octber for £199 for the 64GB model and £249 for the 128GB model, these prices will go up to the normal prices of £229 and £299 from the 27th of October.

Offering one of the most elite camera setups in the segment, Mi 10T Lite’s quad camera sports an ultra-clear 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor for a crystal clear image, everytime. New software tools such as six Long exposure modes, Time-lapse selfie, Timed burst and Dual Video offer users the ability to capture more unique and creative images without the need for standalone editing software. Moreover, high-quality selfies are taken by Mi 10T Lite’s 16MP in-display front camera.

You can find out more information about the new Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite smartphone over at Xiaomi at the link below.

Source Xiaomi

