Xiaomi Mi 10S smartphone gets official

The new Xiaomi Mi 10S smartphone is now official and the handset comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display.

The display features a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a 90H refresh rate, the device also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

The handset comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and there will be a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The Xiaomi Mi 10S features a range of high end cameras, this includes a 108 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the device there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and the handset comes with a 4780 mAh battery and 33W fast charging, there is also 30W fast wireless charging. It will be available in three colors, blue, black and white and it will retail for CNY 3,299 which is about $505 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

