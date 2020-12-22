Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G launching January 5th

The new Xiaomi Mi 11 is coming on the 28th of December and now Xiaomi has another handset coming in January, the Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G.

The new Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G will launch on the 5th of January 2021 and the handset will be launching in India first.

A perfect start to the new year. #ThePerfect10 Guess what’s coming and 1⃣0⃣ lucky winners stand a chance to win #Mi goodies perfect for all you enthusiasts. A hint is in the video. Leave your responses with #ThePerfect10. 05.01.21

Stay Tuned. Spread The Word. pic.twitter.com/PnD4xmZWt7 — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 22, 2020

The handset will come with a 108 megapixel main camera and it will feature a Snapdragon 750G chipset, it will also comes with a 6.67 inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hx refresh rate.

We will have full details on the new Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G smartphone on the 5th of January when it launches.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals