Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition smartphone unveiled

Yesterday we heard about the new Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth and now Xiaomi has reveled that the handset will be launched in Europe as the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom, although it will come with slightly different specifications.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom will come with a 6.57 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it will come with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

There will be three storage options 64GB, 128GB or 256GB and the handset will have a range of high end cameras, these will include a 16 megapixel front camera.

On the back there will be a quad camera setup with one 48 megapixel camera, two 8 megapixel cameras and a 2 megapixel camera.

Source Android Community

