Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth smartphone gets official

Xiaomi has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth and the handset comes with a 6.57 inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution.

The new MI 10 Youth smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it come with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there are also three storage options 64GB, 128GB or 256GB.

The handset features a 4160 mAh battery and it comes with 22.5W fast charging, plus MIUI 11 which is based on Android 10.

The new Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth comes with a range of cameras which include four cameras on the back with a 48 megapixel camera, two 8 megapixel cameras and a 2 megapixel camera. On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfie.

Pricing for the new Mi 10 Youth will start at CNY 2,099 which is about $297 at the current exchnage range, it will be available in China from the 30th of April.

Source XDA

