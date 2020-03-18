Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch in India this month

The new Xiaomi Mi 10 launched recently along with the Mi 10 Pro and now it looks like the device is headed to India.

According to a recent report the handset will be available in India before the end of March and it will be sold through Amazon in the country.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 comes with a a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and processing is provided by a Snapdragon 865 processor.

The handset also comes with 12GB of RAM and it features a range of storage options, plus some high end cameras.

On the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup. These include a 108 megapixel main camera, plus a 13 megapixel camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

As yet there are no details on a specific launch date of pricing for India, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source Mysmartprice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals