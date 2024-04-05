Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Xiaomi 14 phone features comparison guide

When it’s time to upgrade your smartphone, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 are two notable contenders. The Ultra, priced at $1299, is a camera enthusiast’s dream, featuring a partnership with Leica for top-tier lenses. The standard Xiaomi 14, at $899, offers solid performance at a more accessible price point. This quick comparison guide will help understand the features of each and which phone is best suited to your needs.

Design and Build Quality

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra exudes a premium feel with its hardened plastic case and precise cutouts, while the Xiaomi 14’s flexible silicone case offers a different tactile experience. The Ultra’s case is designed to withstand daily wear and tear, ensuring long-lasting protection for your device. Durability-wise, the Ultra is equipped with Xiaomi’s Shield Glass, and the 14 with Gorilla Glass Victus, both framed in titanium and aluminum respectively. The titanium frame of the Ultra adds an extra layer of strength and sophistication to the device. Both models share an IP68 rating, ensuring protection against water and dust, making them suitable for use in various environments without the worry of damage.

Battery and Charging

Both smartphones come with 90W chargers for fast charging, allowing you to quickly top up your device when running low on power. The Ultra boasts an 80W wireless charging feature, surpassing the 14’s 50W capability, providing a more convenient charging experience without the need for cables. The Ultra also has a larger 5,000mAh battery, offering longer usage times than the 14’s 4,610mAh battery. This means you can enjoy extended periods of use without worrying about constantly recharging your device.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Xiaomi 14

Watch the fantastic comparison guide created by WhatGear below for a quick overview of what you can expect from both the Xiaomi phones.

Display Quality

The Ultra’s display has a higher pixel density at 512 PPI compared to the 14’s 460 PPI, providing sharper images and more detailed visuals. This makes the Ultra ideal for those who enjoy consuming media or engaging in graphics-intensive activities on their smartphones. Each has a 120Hz refresh rate and high brightness levels for a smooth and clear visual experience, ensuring that scrolling, gaming, and video playback are fluid and enjoyable. The high brightness levels also make it easier to view content in various lighting conditions, including bright sunlight.

Camera Features

The Ultra’s camera system is superior, with a larger sensor and variable aperture for high-quality images in various lighting conditions. The larger sensor allows for better low-light performance and improved dynamic range. It includes a periscope lens for up to 120x zoom, enabling you to capture distant subjects with remarkable clarity. Both models have a 32MP front camera and a 50MP main rear camera, but the Ultra’s advanced features cater to photography aficionados. The Ultra’s partnership with Leica ensures that the lenses are of the highest quality, delivering exceptional sharpness, color accuracy, and overall image quality.

Performance and Software

Both devices run on Xiaomi’s Hyper OS with the Snapdragon 8103 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM, ensuring efficient multitasking and gaming capabilities. The powerful chipset and ample RAM allow for smooth navigation through the user interface and seamless switching between apps. Whether you’re running multiple apps simultaneously or playing graphics-intensive games, both the Ultra and the 14 are well-equipped to handle demanding tasks without lag or slowdowns.

Additional Photography Tools

The Ultra model can be paired with a photography kit, including a case for DSLR filters and an extended battery pack with camera controls, for those seeking a more professional photography experience. This kit expands the Ultra’s capabilities, allowing users to attach various filters to enhance their images and extend their shooting time with the additional battery pack. The camera controls on the battery pack provide a more ergonomic and intuitive way to adjust settings and capture photos, making it easier to take professional-quality shots on the go.

Final Thoughts

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 serve different user preferences. The Ultra is ideal for those who value advanced camera capabilities and are willing to pay a premium. Its partnership with Leica, larger sensor, variable aperture, and periscope lens make it a compelling choice for photography enthusiasts. The standard Xiaomi 14 offers balanced performance at a more economical price, making it a great option for those who prioritize overall value and efficiency. Your choice depends on whether you seek the Ultra’s high-end photography features or the regular model’s cost-effective efficiency. Regardless of your decision, both smartphones offer impressive specifications and capabilities that cater to a wide range of users.



