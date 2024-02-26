Xiaomi 14 Series smartphone launched globally

The new Xiaomi 14 Series of smartphones has launched globally the handsets launch was announced at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona and a range of other devices were also introduced.

The other devices also included the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4, Xiaomi Watch S3, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, and Xiaomi Watch 2, you can see more details below about the new Xiaomi 14 Series of smartphones.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is engineered around the robust Xiaomi Guardian Structure, comprised of high-strength aluminum frame, Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather, and Xiaomi Shield Glass. Crafted from a single aluminum block, Xiaomi 14 Ultra offers a remarkable 1.38x improved frame strength. Xiaomi nano-tech vegan leather features a newly developed formula, resulting in a thinner and lighter finish with 6x improved wear resistance.¹ Utilizing Xiaomi Shield Glass, the innovative All Around Liquid Display of Xiaomi 14 Ultra redefines display by achieving consistent curvature on all sides and corners, seamlessly blending the visual appeal of a flat screen with the tactile feedback of a curved edge. Enjoy an immersive visual experience with Xiaomi-custom C8 WQHD+ 6.73″ AMOLED display, additionally featuring a stunning WQHD+ (3200 x 1440) resolution, pixel density of 522 ppi, and variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, all backed by an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is equipped with a professional quad-camera configuration with a remarkable range of focal lengths, spanning from 12mm to 120mm. Its main camera, equipped with a ƒ/1.63-ƒ/4.0 stepless variable aperture, offers seamless exposure adjustments in diverse scenarios. Integrating an ultra-large 1-inch LYT-900 image sensor with a dynamic range of up to 14EV guarantees outstanding image quality even in challenging environments. Completing the quad-camera setup are the Leica 75mm floating telephoto camera, the Leica 120mm periscope camera, and the Leica 12mm ultra-wide camera.

You can find out more information on the new Xiaomi 14 Series of smartphones over at the Xiamo website at the link below.

Source Xiaomi



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals