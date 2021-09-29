Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE headed to India October 2nd

The new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE was made official earlier this month and now the handset is launching in India, it will be available from the 2nd of October.

The handset comes with a 6.55 inch Super AMOLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G mobile processor.

The handset comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also a choice of two different storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

If you need some extra storage there is a microSD card slot for expansion and the handset comes with Android 11 and MIUI 12. The device also features a 4250 mAh battery and it comes with 33W fast charging.

For cameras the handset has a triple camera setup on the back and a single Selfies camera up front. The Selfie camera comes with 20 megapixel and on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera plus an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, there is also a 5 megapixel macro camera.

The new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will retail for INR 23,499 for the 6GB model which is abut $317 at the current exchange rate. The 8GB model is slightly more expensive at INR 25,499 which is about $344. Both models will go on sale at 12 midnight on the 2nd of October.

Source GSM Arena

