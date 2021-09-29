PicoPC 4K mini PC passes $200,000 in funding on Kickstarter

XDO Tech have raised more than $200,000 via Kickstarter thanks to over 800 backers for their small pocket sized PicoPC 4K mini PC. The campaign has just 4 days left and features a 4K mini PC powered by an Intel 2.7GHz CPU supported by 8 GB of RAM and equipped with wireless dual band connectivity. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $149 or £110 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Connect your 4K monitor or 4K TV and enjoy up to 60 frames per second for that buttery smooth video. Especially when using the Pantera Pico PC as a media streaming device, having UHD resolution capability brings you clear crisp visuals. For those times when you and your family want some casual gaming, the Pantera Pico PC has been tested to run game titles like Minecraft, CS Go!, and Half-Life 2.”

Assuming that the PicoPC 4K mini PC funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the PicoPC project play the promotional video below.

PicoPC 4K mini PC specifications

Intel Celeron J4125 Quad Core 2.7Ghz CPU

Dual Band WiFi 2.4Ghz/5Ghz 422Mbs

Up to 8gb LPDDR4 (2x 4GB running in dual-channel mode)

Up to 1 Terabyte M.2 SSD

Ultra Tiny – 2.63 X 2.63 X 1.75 Inches

4 USB Ports – 3x USB3.0, 1x USB2.0

12V USB-C power port

2 SSD Storage

MicroSD expansion card slot

64-bit Windows 10 / Linux compatible

Combo Speaker/Microphone Jack

Powerful Fan

Robust Heat-sink

“You can plug in as many as 4 USB peripheral devices on the Pantera Pico PC. It has 3x USB3.0, two of which are located in the front, 1x USB3.0 and 1x USB2.0 at the back. Enjoy blazing fast transfer rates on 3 out of 4 ports, when you need them. The ultra quiet fans are engineered to be silent so that you enjoy more of the movies and TV series without being bothered with the usual fan noise most computers have. We made sure the heat-sink is robust to dissipate heat from the processor and away from the device, to keep your Pantera performing at its best at all times.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the 4K mini PC, jump over to the official PicoPC crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

