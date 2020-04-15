XCOM Chimera Squad standalone follow-up game launches April 24th 2020

XCOM Chimera Squad is a new standalone game in the XCOM universe, offering an all-new turn-based tactical combat game. Chimera Squad is now available to preorder and will be officially launching later this month on April 24th 2020. If you preorder before its official launch you can benefit from a 50% discount which is valid until May 1st 2020. After which the game will increase to $20. Learn about the new features in XCOM Chimera Squad and how to play in the overview videos below.

“Welcome to City 31, the beacon city of a new life on Earth – one where humans, aliens and hybrids now coexist under a post-war period of fragile peace. Dangerous conspiracy groups threaten to upend that peace, however, and Chimera Squad has been mobilized to investigate and put an end to those threats.”

“After years of alien rule, humanity won the war for Earth. But when the Overlords fled the planet, they left their former soldiers behind. Now, five years after the events of XCOM 2, humans and aliens are working together to forge a civilization of cooperation and coexistence.

Welcome to City 31, a model of peace in a post-invasion world. However, not all of Earth’s inhabitants support interspecies alliance. Chimera Squad, an elite force of human and alien agents, must work together to destroy the underground threats driving the city toward chaos.

Your agents are unique: each of them equipped with special tactical abilities and driven by a different motivation for joining Chimera Squad. Deploy targeted team members to investigate and combat the dangers that pervade the districts of City 31.

Lead Chimera Squad through a new experience that innovates on XCOM’s turn-based legacy, utilizing strategy, teamwork, and new breach-and-clear gameplay to complete your mission objectives. The future of City 31 depends on you.”

Source : Steam : XCOM

