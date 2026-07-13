New 120 Hz XBX A01+ Glasses Upgrade Handhelds to 147 Inch Screen

The XBX A01+ AR glasses, developed by Xreal’s sub-brand, bring a 147-inch virtual screen to your handheld devices, offering a unique blend of portability and immersive visuals. Priced at $299, these glasses feature a 1080p resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate, making sure smooth and detailed imagery for gaming, streaming and more. ETA Prime explores how features like HDR10 compatibility, AI-powered SDR-to-HDR conversion and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits enhance the viewing experience, even in challenging lighting conditions. With a lightweight design and customizable frames, the XBX A01+ prioritizes comfort during extended use.

Dive into this explainer to understand how the XBX A01+ integrates seamlessly with devices like the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch and Android handhelds through USB Type-C connectivity. You’ll also gain insight into its built-in stereo speakers with multiple audio modes, intuitive on-device controls and optional head tracking for interactive AR applications. Whether you’re curious about its ergonomic design or its versatility for on-the-go entertainment, this overview provides a detailed look at what makes the XBX A01+ a practical and accessible choice for AR enthusiasts.

Key Display Features: Immersive and Vivid

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The XBX A01+ AR glasses feature a 147-inch virtual display with 1080p resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 compatibility and AI-powered SDR-to-HDR conversion, delivering an immersive and vibrant visual experience.

Priced at $299, the glasses offer broad device compatibility, supporting plug-and-play functionality with USB Type-C devices like Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, Android handhelds and laptops.

Weighing just 62 grams, the lightweight design includes customizable frames, adjustable nose pads and 3D printing options for enhanced comfort and personalization during extended use.

Built-in stereo speakers with four audio modes and intuitive on-device controls enhance the user experience, allowing for seamless adjustments to brightness and audio settings.

Additional features like 1,000 Hz head tracking, polarized and blackout shades and a durable carrying case make the XBX A01+ versatile for gaming, media streaming and on-the-go entertainment.

The XBX A01+ offers a stunning 147-inch virtual screen with a sharp 1080p resolution, making sure crisp and detailed visuals. Its 120 Hz refresh rate enhances the fluidity of motion, making it ideal for gaming and fast-paced media. The display is further enriched by advanced features that elevate the viewing experience:

HDR10 Compatibility: Delivers enhanced color depth and contrast, creating lifelike visuals that bring content to life.

Delivers enhanced color depth and contrast, creating lifelike visuals that bring content to life. AI-Powered SDR-to-HDR Conversion: Automatically upgrades standard content to high dynamic range quality for a more vibrant display.

Automatically upgrades standard content to high dynamic range quality for a more vibrant display. Peak Brightness of 1,600 Nits: Ensures vivid imagery even in brightly lit environments, maintaining clarity and detail.

Ensures vivid imagery even in brightly lit environments, maintaining clarity and detail. 50° Field of View: Provides an immersive yet comfortable viewing experience without overwhelming your peripheral vision.

These features combine to create a display that is both engaging and adaptable, whether you’re gaming, watching movies, or exploring AR applications. The XBX A01+ ensures that every visual detail is sharp, vibrant and immersive.

Device Compatibility: Plug-and-Play Simplicity

The XBX A01+ is designed for seamless integration with a wide range of devices, offering plug-and-play simplicity for users. Its compatibility extends to any device that supports video output over USB Type-C, making it a versatile addition to your tech ecosystem. Supported devices include:

Steam Deck

Nintendo Switch

Android handhelds

Laptops

The glasses come with a USB Type-C video cable, making sure a straightforward setup process. This eliminates unnecessary complications, allowing you to connect and start using the glasses immediately. Whether you’re gaming on a console or streaming from a laptop, the XBX A01+ adapts effortlessly to your needs.

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Lightweight and Comfortable Design

Weighing just 62 grams, the XBX A01+ prioritizes user comfort without compromising on durability. Its lightweight construction, made from high-quality composite materials, ensures that the glasses remain comfortable even during extended use. Additional ergonomic features enhance the overall experience:

Customizable Frames: Allow users to adjust the fit for maximum comfort and stability.

Allow users to adjust the fit for maximum comfort and stability. Adjustable Nose Pads: Accommodate different face shapes, making sure a secure and comfortable fit.

Accommodate different face shapes, making sure a secure and comfortable fit. 3D Printing Options: Enable users to create personalized frame designs for a unique and tailored look.

These thoughtful design elements make the XBX A01+ suitable for long gaming sessions, movie marathons, or extended AR applications. The glasses are built to provide both functionality and comfort, making sure an enjoyable user experience.

Audio and Controls: Enhancing the Experience

The XBX A01+ is equipped with built-in stereo speakers that deliver high-quality sound, enhancing the overall AR experience. With four distinct audio modes, including surround sound, users can tailor the audio settings to suit their activity, whether gaming, streaming, or simply enjoying music. The glasses also feature intuitive on-device controls, allowing for quick adjustments to:

Brightness levels

On-screen display (OSD) navigation

These controls are designed for ease of use, making sure that users can fine-tune their experience without interrupting their activities. The combination of high-quality audio and user-friendly controls makes the XBX A01+ a well-rounded device for entertainment and productivity.

Additional Features for Versatility

The XBX A01+ includes a range of additional features that enhance its versatility and adaptability across various use cases. These features include:

1,000 Hz Head Tracking: Provides optional stabilization for precise motion tracking, ideal for interactive AR applications.

Provides optional stabilization for precise motion tracking, ideal for interactive AR applications. Polarized and Blackout Shades: Improve visibility and comfort in different lighting conditions, making sure optimal performance indoors and outdoors.

Improve visibility and comfort in different lighting conditions, making sure optimal performance indoors and outdoors. Durable Carrying Case: Protects the glasses during travel, making them highly portable and convenient for on-the-go use.

These enhancements make the XBX A01+ a practical choice for users seeking a device that can adapt to a variety of environments and activities.

Use Cases: Gaming, Streaming and Beyond

The XBX A01+ excels in delivering a versatile AR experience across multiple use cases. Its lightweight design, advanced display features and broad compatibility make it suitable for:

Gaming: Offers an immersive gaming experience when paired with handheld consoles, PCs, or other compatible devices.

Offers an immersive gaming experience when paired with handheld consoles, PCs, or other compatible devices. Media Streaming: Transforms smartphones and laptops into cinematic viewing platforms, perfect for enjoying movies and TV shows.

Transforms smartphones and laptops into cinematic viewing platforms, perfect for enjoying movies and TV shows. On-the-Go Entertainment: Combines portability and functionality, making it an excellent companion for travel or commuting.

Whether you’re at home or on the move, the XBX A01+ delivers a seamless blend of entertainment and practicality, making sure that users can enjoy AR technology wherever they go.

Exceptional Value at $299

At a price point of $299, the XBX A01+ offers an impressive combination of advanced features, user-friendly design and affordability. Its high-resolution virtual display, customizable ergonomic features and extensive device compatibility make it a standout option in the AR market. Whether you’re an experienced AR enthusiast or a newcomer exploring the possibilities of augmented reality, the XBX A01+ provides an accessible and feature-rich entry point into this exciting technology.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



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