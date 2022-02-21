New Xbox major updates, games and events detailed by Major Nelson

Major Nelson has once again released a new episode in the ongoing This Week On Xbox series providing the latest news on Xbox major updates, games and events. This week’s episode includes celebrating the arrival of the highly anticipated real-time strategy game Total War: Warhammer III to the PC Game Pass subscription service together with a look at the latest Xbox updates that have rolled out this week.

This Week On Xbox

Total War: Warhammer III created by Creative Assembly and published by Sega launched earlier this month on February 17th bringing a new chapter in the turn-based strategy game set in the Games Workshop’s Warhammer universe.

“During the end of winter in the lands of Kislev, Ursun, the Bear-God, would break winter with his roar and bring forth summer. One day, Ursun vanished, and for seven years, Kislev has suffered an unending winter. The Barkov brothers, Yuri and Gerik, are sent by Tzarina Katarin on an expedition north to search for the missing god. During his prayer, Yuri hears Ursun’s voice. Ursun claims that he has been imprisoned in the Howling Citadel, located in the Chaos Wastes.”

“Yuri travels with his brother and his army to the Chaos Wastes to free his god, but is slowly corrupted by Chaos in his methods to reach Ursun’s prison. Eventually, Yuri murders his brother, Gerik, and offers his skull to a Greater Daemon of Khorne to build a bridge of skulls to cross the Howling Citadel. Yuri and his army reach the Howling Citadel, and after defeating a chaos-corrupted Boyar and his forces guarding the citadel’s entrance, Yuri enters a portal to the Realm of Chaos.”

Source : Major Nelson

