Microsoft confirms Xbox Series X optimized games

Microsoft has this week revealed and confirmed a complete listing of all the games certified under the ‘Optimized for Xbox Series X’ program. In preparation for the launch of their next-generation Xbox games console Xbox Series X in a few months time. Optimized for Xbox Series X branding allows gamers to easily see the Xbox games that are capable of taking advantage of the full power of Xbox Series X. Microsoft explains a little more.

“Since Xbox Series X offers developers unparalleled power and speed, this empowers them to create the experiences they want and embrace a range of features and capabilities based on what is best for their individual titles. When you hear a game has been Optimized for Xbox Series X, you’ll know that the developer has either natively designed or fully rebuilt their game to take full advantage of the unique capabilities of our most powerful console ever.

Games featuring the Optimized for Xbox Series X badge can showcase anything from virtually eliminating load times via the Xbox Velocity Architecture, heightened visuals and hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing powered by our custom, next generation GPU, to steadier and often higher framerates up to 120fps. Titles displaying the Optimized for Xbox Series X badge can include:

Brand new games built natively for the Xbox Series X such as Halo Infinite. Previously released titles in which a developer has enhanced their title using the Xbox Series X development environment to dramatically leverage the power and features Xbox Series X has to offer, like Gears 5. As this list grows in the weeks and months leading up to Xbox Series X launch, we’ll keep it updated to reflect any additions”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of the Sea

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

FIFA 21

Gears 5

Halo Infinite

Hitman 3

Madden NFL 21

Marvel’s Avengers

Outriders

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn

Second Extinction

The Ascent

The Medium

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Source : Major Nelson

