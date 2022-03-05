Xbox gamers will be pleased to know that over the weekend Microsoft announced the new Xbox Games with Gold for May 2022 which will be taking the form of Yoku’s Island Express and The Inner World: The Last Wind Monk, and through backwards compatibility, the Xbox 360 titles Hydro Thunder Hurricane and Viva Pinata Party Animals. Check out the quick two minute overview video below to learn more about what you can expect from the new Xbox Gold games this month.

Xbox Games with Gold May 2022

“Play together with Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. May’s 2022 Games with Gold lineup includes the Xbox One titles Yoku’s Island Express and The Inner World: The Last Wind Monk, and through backwards compatibility, the Xbox 360 titles Hydro Thunder Hurricane and Viva Pinata Party Animals. May’s lineup provides $59.96 dollars in value and up to 3250 in gamerscore.”

Xbox gamers may also be interested in the latest episode of This Week on Xbox which reveals more details about the latest arrivals on the platform as well as the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda Showcase which will be taking place in June 2022. Soon more details are announced on the new games being created by Bethesda for the Xbox platform we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Major Nelson

